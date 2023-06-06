Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Exxon Mobil (XOM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM):

6/1/2023 – Exxon Mobil was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2023 – Exxon Mobil had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $147.00 to $130.00.

5/18/2023 – Exxon Mobil is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/18/2023 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $134.00 to $145.00.

5/15/2023 – Exxon Mobil had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $148.00 to $140.00.

5/2/2023 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $122.00.

5/1/2023 – Exxon Mobil was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2023 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $116.00 to $118.00.

4/20/2023 – Exxon Mobil had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $134.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2023 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $113.50 to $115.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $118.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/18/2023 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $144.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $125.00.

4/13/2023 – Exxon Mobil was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $140.00.

4/11/2023 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $110.00 to $116.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.14. 1,612,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,061,269. The company has a market cap of $425.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,949,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,895,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,850 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,871,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,084,883,000 after purchasing an additional 520,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after buying an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,592,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,218,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580,247 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

