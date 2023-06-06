Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,036 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $30,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 2.0 %

Intuit stock traded up $8.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $451.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,152,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,663. The stock has a market cap of $126.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.91, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $490.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $433.65 and a 200 day moving average of $413.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.35.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

