International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its position in International Business Machines by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 26,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 13,526 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Edward Jones lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.39. 748,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,802,191. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.26 and a 200-day moving average of $134.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.