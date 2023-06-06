InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Hits New 1-Year High at $86.48

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.48 and last traded at $85.57, with a volume of 176388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IDCC shares. Bank of America raised InterDigital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

InterDigital Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.34.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 22.99%.

In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,137 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $82,807.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,142.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Cohen sold 4,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $364,831.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,170.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $82,807.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,142.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,050 shares of company stock worth $1,001,157. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterDigital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in InterDigital by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital during the 1st quarter worth $5,832,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in InterDigital by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,087 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in InterDigital by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

