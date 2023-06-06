Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,483,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,938 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 0.8% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $152,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 49,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,679,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICE. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.89.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,331,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,476. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.26. The firm has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $113.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,211 shares of company stock worth $9,410,110 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

