Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 750 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Linde by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after acquiring an additional 488,655 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,152,024,000 after purchasing an additional 479,117 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 936,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,486,000 after purchasing an additional 440,797 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 537.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 482,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,476,000 after purchasing an additional 406,698 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,432,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $363.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $178.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $361.77 and a 200-day moving average of $343.49. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $373.58.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 56.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.76.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,151 shares of company stock valued at $23,127,288. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

