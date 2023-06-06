Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,199 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.60% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Shapiro LLC increased its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 551,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,575,000 after buying an additional 356,766 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 224.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 511,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after acquiring an additional 354,365 shares during the last quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 248.9% during the fourth quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after buying an additional 211,149 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 687.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 187,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 163,656 shares during the period. Finally, LFS Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,275,000.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RWM opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.89. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $27.14.

About ProShares Short Russell2000

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

