Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $197.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.31. The company has a market cap of $131.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

