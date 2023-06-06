Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,308 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 83,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 18,359 shares in the last quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 264.4% in the fourth quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC now owns 455,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 330,844 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 726,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,986,000 after purchasing an additional 62,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 765,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 116,262 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares stock opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.82. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $18.32.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.