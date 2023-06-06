Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $2.80 Million Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Rating) by 297.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,341 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 300.9% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 332.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IBMM opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.77.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2024 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January 1 and December 2, 2024. IBMM was launched on Mar 20, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

