Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Cuts Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 184,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CII. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 25.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 30.0% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

NYSE CII opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average is $17.77. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $20.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.0995 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

