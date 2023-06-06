IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.20 on June 30th

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

IntegraFin Stock Performance

LON:IHP opened at GBX 252.20 ($3.14) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 272.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 287.01. IntegraFin has a 1-year low of GBX 204 ($2.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 334.85 ($4.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 8.90 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of £835.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,918.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IHP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.10) target price on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IntegraFin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 326.25 ($4.06).

IntegraFin Company Profile

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

