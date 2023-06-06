Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Sells 12,036 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

VEEV stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.49. 639,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,533. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.03. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $232.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,621,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 804,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,910,000 after buying an additional 283,129 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

