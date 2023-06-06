Insider Selling: The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total transaction of $3,413,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,343.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Boston Beer Price Performance

NYSE SAM traded down $5.38 on Tuesday, hitting $334.73. The company had a trading volume of 91,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,124. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 69.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $320.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.13. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $287.00 and a 12-month high of $422.75.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.41). Boston Beer had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Boston Beer

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Boston Beer by 1,280.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,782,000 after acquiring an additional 151,393 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at about $35,680,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at $38,859,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at about $18,690,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Boston Beer by 119.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,943,000 after buying an additional 50,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAM. Roth Mkm raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $274.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $364.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.75.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

