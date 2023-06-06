Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider Sells 500 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kaushik Ghoshal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ResMed alerts:

On Monday, May 1st, Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $119,650.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Kaushik Ghoshal sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00.

ResMed Stock Performance

RMD stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.35. 211,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,732. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.30 and a 52-week high of $247.65. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.49 and its 200 day moving average is $220.01.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 29.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

Institutional Trading of ResMed

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 3,940.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.