Insider Selling: RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $301,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 323,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,746,603.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ RDNT traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -128.75 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average of $23.09. RadNet, Inc. has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $31.91.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.34 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RDNT shares. CJS Securities assumed coverage on RadNet in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RadNet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded RadNet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in RadNet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

