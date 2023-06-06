Insider Selling: Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Insider Sells 16,448 Shares of Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) insider Sean Kiewiet sold 16,448 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $61,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,475,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,242.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Sean Kiewiet sold 1,556 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $5,975.04.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Sean Kiewiet sold 5,365 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $18,992.10.

On Thursday, May 25th, Sean Kiewiet sold 2,815 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $8,979.85.

Priority Technology Price Performance

PRTH traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.99. 16,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,571. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $6.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Priority Technology

Priority Technology ( NASDAQ:PRTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Priority Technology had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $177.56 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Priority Technology by 727.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Priority Technology by 527.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Priority Technology by 49.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Priority Technology by 41.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Priority Technology by 102.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

