Insider Selling: Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Sells 17,934 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 17,934 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $1,248,385.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,874 shares in the company, valued at $7,857,159.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Five9 alerts:

On Friday, June 2nd, Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $175,125.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $162,725.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $137,550.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $712,300.00.

On Friday, March 31st, Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $175,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $162,650.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 5,000 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $309,200.00.

Five9 Stock Up 4.1 %

FIVN traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.74. 1,503,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,534. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $120.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.79 and a 200 day moving average of $67.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $218.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.07 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. Analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter valued at about $600,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the first quarter worth $522,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Five9 by 1.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 436,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,519,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Five9 by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,576,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,288,000 after buying an additional 81,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at $231,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.36.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.