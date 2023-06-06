Insider Selling: FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Insider Sells 74,173 Shares of Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) insider Heather L. Hasson sold 74,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $618,602.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,429,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,917,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

FIGS Stock Down 0.1 %

FIGS traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $8.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,449,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,331. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45. FIGS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.49.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $120.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.65 million. FIGS had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FIGS shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FIGS from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays cut shares of FIGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in FIGS by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,289,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,660,000 after buying an additional 4,075,927 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in FIGS by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,343,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FIGS by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,614,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,907 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FIGS by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,141,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FIGS by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,896,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,393 shares in the last quarter.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

