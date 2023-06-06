Insider Selling: Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) Director Eric Salsberg sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$988.09, for a total value of C$494,042.50.

Shares of FFH stock traded down C$1.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$984.90. The company had a trading volume of 25,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$928.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$873.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.94. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of C$612.00 and a 12-month high of C$994.07.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$66.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$57.39 by C$9.39. The company had revenue of C$8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.08 billion. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 172.6212389 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FFH shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,050.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

