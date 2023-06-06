Insider Selling: E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) CEO Sells $69,810.00 in Stock

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $69,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,155.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Farlekas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 5th, Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of E2open Parent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $58,890.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of E2open Parent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00.

E2open Parent Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ETWO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.39. 1,823,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,674. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 99.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $166.27 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

ETWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of E2open Parent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, E2open Parent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 12.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 38,353 shares in the last quarter. SQN Investors LP bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter worth approximately $3,643,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,253,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,757,000 after buying an additional 270,989 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 239.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 205,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 144,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,562,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,737,000 after buying an additional 169,758 shares in the last quarter.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

