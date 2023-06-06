Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Insider Sells 15,660 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) insider Mandy J. Fields sold 15,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $1,620,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,926,943. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.15. 763,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,840. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $107.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.77 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.81.

A number of analysts recently commented on ELF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

