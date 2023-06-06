Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $165,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $11,937.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.1 %

ANET stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $162.63. 2,173,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,876,109. The stock has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $178.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.35 and a 200-day moving average of $140.29.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 131.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.85.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

