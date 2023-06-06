Insider Selling: Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Major Shareholder Sells 51,898 Shares of Stock

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc sold 51,898 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $505,486.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:AMPL traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 690,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,339. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.32. Amplitude, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $19.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplitude in the first quarter worth about $424,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplitude by 200.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 131,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 87,716 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amplitude by 261.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 148,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,291,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,067,000 after acquiring an additional 69,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amplitude by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after buying an additional 16,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

AMPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Amplitude from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amplitude from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Amplitude from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair cut Amplitude from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amplitude has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

