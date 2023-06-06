Insider Selling: Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Director Sells 80,016 Shares of Stock

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) Director Patrick W. Grady sold 80,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $763,352.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,856.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Amplitude Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,339. Amplitude, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Trading of Amplitude

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPL. Battery Management CORP. raised its position in shares of Amplitude by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Battery Management CORP. now owns 8,587,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,480 shares during the period. Toronado Partners LLC bought a new position in Amplitude in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,993,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amplitude by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,291,000 after buying an additional 952,406 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amplitude by 512.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 971,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,889,000 after buying an additional 813,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amplitude by 5,056.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 637,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after buying an additional 625,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Amplitude

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMPL. Piper Sandler lowered Amplitude from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amplitude from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on Amplitude in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Amplitude from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amplitude currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

