Insider Buying: HEICO Co. (OTCMKTS:HEI-A) Director Buys 120 Shares of Stock

HEICO Co. (OTCMKTS:HEI-A – Get Rating) Director Thomas M. Culligan purchased 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.20 per share, with a total value of $18,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,744 shares in the company, valued at $750,500.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
HEICO Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HEI-A traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.47. The company had a trading volume of 152,632 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.83.
HEICO Company Profile
