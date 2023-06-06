Insider Buying: HEICO Co. (OTCMKTS:HEI-A) Director Buys 120 Shares of Stock

HEICO Co. (OTCMKTS:HEI-A – Get Rating) Director Thomas M. Culligan purchased 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.20 per share, with a total value of $18,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,744 shares in the company, valued at $750,500.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEI-A traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.47. The company had a trading volume of 152,632 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.83.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

