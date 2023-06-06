Insider Buying: Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN) Insider Acquires 15,400 Shares of Stock

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN – Get Rating) insider Crown Capital Partners Inc. acquired 15,400 shares of Crown Capital Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.55 per share, with a total value of C$116,270.00.

Crown Capital Partners Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CRWN remained flat at C$7.80 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,635. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.20. The firm has a market cap of C$43.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.69. Crown Capital Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of C$7.07 and a twelve month high of C$9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.22, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Crown Capital Partners Company Profile

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, subordinated debt, recapitalizations, PIPES, industry consolidation, mezzanine, alternative debts, bridge loans, mezzanine debt, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies.

