Insider Buying: Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN) Insider Acquires 15,400 Shares of Stock

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN – Get Rating) insider Crown Capital Partners Inc. acquired 15,400 shares of Crown Capital Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.55 per share, with a total value of C$116,270.00.
Crown Capital Partners Stock Performance
Shares of TSE CRWN remained flat at C$7.80 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,635. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.20. The firm has a market cap of C$43.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.69. Crown Capital Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of C$7.07 and a twelve month high of C$9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.22, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.76.
Crown Capital Partners Company Profile
