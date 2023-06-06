Insider Buying: CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) Insider Acquires 168 Shares of Stock

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) insider David Fineberg acquired 168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.21) per share, with a total value of £299.04 ($371.76).

David Fineberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CMC Markets alerts:

On Thursday, April 6th, David Fineberg acquired 180 shares of CMC Markets stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £304.20 ($378.17).

CMC Markets Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of LON CMCX traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 175.80 ($2.19). The company had a trading volume of 88,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,986. The company has a market capitalization of £491.92 million, a PE ratio of 702.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.47. CMC Markets plc has a 1-year low of GBX 165 ($2.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 317.50 ($3.95). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 177.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 215.22.

CMC Markets Company Profile

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.