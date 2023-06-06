Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,982 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.40. 1,744,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,619,338. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.85 and a 200-day moving average of $121.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.33.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

