Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.89. 860,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,944. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

