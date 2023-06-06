Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Invests $6.96 Million in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 46,435 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,963,000. Cheniere Energy accounts for 1.0% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 40,129 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 37,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 17,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.98. The stock had a trading volume of 817,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,508. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.39 and its 200 day moving average is $153.45. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.09 and a 12-month high of $182.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 13,004.16% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.08.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.