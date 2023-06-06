Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Invests $416,000 in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Comerica during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Comerica from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Comerica from $78.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.97.

Shares of CMA traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,577,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,803,066. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $87.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average of $57.04. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.40 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.93%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

