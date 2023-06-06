Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 7.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Price Performance

NYSE PRU traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 923.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.66 and a 200 day moving average of $93.08. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.83.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.