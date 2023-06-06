Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000. Marathon Petroleum comprises about 0.3% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 10,491 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.40.

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,981,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,001,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $138.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.60. The firm has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

