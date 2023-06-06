Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,328 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 43.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:STWD traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,001,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915,508. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 102.13%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STWD. StockNews.com began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

