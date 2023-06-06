Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) were down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.48 and last traded at $4.51. Approximately 2,056,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 2,544,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INFN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $392.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David W. Heard bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,467.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Infinera by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 28,537 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 34,680 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,836,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,263,000 after purchasing an additional 208,779 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

