Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Performance

Impac Mortgage stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27. Impac Mortgage has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impac Mortgage

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Impac Mortgage stock. Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,846,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267,715 shares during the quarter. Impac Mortgage comprises about 0.7% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sara Bay Financial owned approximately 17.89% of Impac Mortgage worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

