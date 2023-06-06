IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on IMAX. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on IMAX from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on IMAX from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.63.
IMAX Price Performance
NYSE:IMAX opened at $17.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $974.43 million, a PE ratio of -148.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.49. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CMO Denny Tu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,286.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $2,095,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,142,804.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Denny Tu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,286.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 42.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in IMAX by 164.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in IMAX by 1,905.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in IMAX in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IMAX by 11.1% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.
IMAX Company Profile
IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following business segments: IMAX Technology Network, IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The IMAX Technology Network segment includes the IMAX DMR segment and contingent rent from the JRSA segment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IMAX (IMAX)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.