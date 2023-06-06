IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IMAX. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on IMAX from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on IMAX from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX Price Performance

NYSE:IMAX opened at $17.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $974.43 million, a PE ratio of -148.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.49. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IMAX will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Denny Tu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,286.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $2,095,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,142,804.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Denny Tu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,286.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 42.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in IMAX by 164.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in IMAX by 1,905.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in IMAX in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IMAX by 11.1% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following business segments: IMAX Technology Network, IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The IMAX Technology Network segment includes the IMAX DMR segment and contingent rent from the JRSA segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.