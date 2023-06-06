IDT (NYSE:IDT) Shares Down 5.6%

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.67 and last traded at $29.41. Approximately 49,877 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 81,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on IDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on IDT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.
IDT Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.06.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $112,056.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,953.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other IDT news, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $37,587.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 705 shares in the company, valued at $24,089.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $112,056.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,953.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $193,422. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDT
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in IDT by 58.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in IDT by 2,426.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of IDT by 44.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDT by 60.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDT by 175.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About IDT
IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.
