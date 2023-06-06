IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Receives $236.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $236.17.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IEX. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Performance

NYSE:IEX opened at $205.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $246.23.

IDEX Increases Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,188,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,836,240,000 after purchasing an additional 252,058 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in IDEX by 34.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,409,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,638 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in IDEX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,660,000 after acquiring an additional 117,605 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in IDEX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,736,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,838,000 after acquiring an additional 48,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IDEX by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.