Hooked Protocol Price Reaches $1.28 on Major Exchanges (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. In the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00004959 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a market cap of $63.85 million and $22.48 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.43241919 USD and is down -1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $11,977,363.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

