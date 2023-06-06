Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 26,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. UBS Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. HSBC boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.83. 313,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,836,480. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.31. The firm has a market cap of $131.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

See Also

