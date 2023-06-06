Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.00

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.00 and last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.91.

About Hitachi Construction Machinery

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, service, and rental of construction and industrial machinery. It operates through the Construction Machinery and Solution segments. The Construction Machinery segment includes mini, medium and large excavators; wheel loaders; demolition equipment; metal recycling equipment; forest machines; rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment; cranes & foundation machines; and double front work machine.

