Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CEO Sells $18,161.36 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMSGet Rating) CEO Andrew Dudum sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $18,161.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,759.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HIMS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.20. 2,416,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,202,986. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $12.34.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.07 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 2.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 6.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. 45.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on HIMS shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.91.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

