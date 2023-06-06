Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CEO Sells $18,161.36 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Dudum sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $18,161.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,759.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE HIMS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.20. 2,416,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,202,986. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $12.34.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.07 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 2.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 6.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. 45.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on HIMS shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.91.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

