HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Down to $13.50

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.50, but opened at $12.61. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $13.01, with a volume of 90,487 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of HighPeak Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average is $22.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.73.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $223.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.20 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 34.22%. On average, analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in HighPeak Energy by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 555.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

