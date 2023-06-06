Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
HP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Helmerich & Payne from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.90.
Helmerich & Payne Price Performance
HP opened at $32.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $54.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.66.
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
