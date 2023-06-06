Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

HP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Helmerich & Payne from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

HP opened at $32.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $54.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.