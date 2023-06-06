HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) CEO Laurans A. Mendelson Purchases 310 Shares

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) CEO Laurans A. Mendelson purchased 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.83 per share, for a total transaction of $39,007.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,142.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

HEICO Stock Performance

HEI traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.42. The company had a trading volume of 338,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 57.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.19. HEICO Co. has a 12-month low of $126.95 and a 12-month high of $180.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.94.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $687.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.32 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of HEICO

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HEI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HEICO by 3,192.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,351 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in HEICO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,710,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in HEICO by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,584,000 after acquiring an additional 268,584 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in HEICO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,606,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HEICO by 2,002.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 155,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,322,000 after acquiring an additional 147,660 shares during the period. 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HEICO

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.