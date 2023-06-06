Head-To-Head Contrast: Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) and Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) and Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Auburn National Bancorporation has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Auburn National Bancorporation and Independent Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auburn National Bancorporation 27.28% 14.74% 0.98% Independent Bank 24.15% 16.94% 1.17%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auburn National Bancorporation $36.05 million 2.07 $10.35 million $2.91 7.34 Independent Bank $230.92 million 1.59 $63.35 million $2.74 6.32

This table compares Auburn National Bancorporation and Independent Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Independent Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Auburn National Bancorporation. Independent Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Auburn National Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Auburn National Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Auburn National Bancorporation pays out 37.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Auburn National Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 22 consecutive years and Independent Bank has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Independent Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.7% of Independent Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Independent Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Auburn National Bancorporation and Independent Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auburn National Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Independent Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00

Independent Bank has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.26%. Given Independent Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Independent Bank is more favorable than Auburn National Bancorporation.

Summary

Independent Bank beats Auburn National Bancorporation on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking services to commercial and retail customers. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Construction and Land Development, Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, and Consumer Installment. The Commercial and Industrial segment includes loans to finance business operations, equipment purchases, or other needs for small and medium-sized commercial customers. The Construction and Land Development segment is comprised of both loans and credit lines for the purpose of purchasing, carrying and developing land into commercial developments or residential subdivisions. The Commercial and Industrial segment provides loans disaggregated into three classes: owner occupied, multi-family and other. The Residential Real Estate segment is involved in consumer mortgage and investment property. The Consumer Installment segment encompasses loans to individuals both secured by personal property and unsecured. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Auburn, AL.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

