Head-To-Head Comparison: Jupiter Wellness (JUPW) vs. Its Competitors

Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) is one of 28 public companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Jupiter Wellness to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.1% of Jupiter Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.3% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.9% of Jupiter Wellness shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Jupiter Wellness alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Jupiter Wellness and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jupiter Wellness -206.26% -189.51% -118.18% Jupiter Wellness Competitors -22.54% 10.49% -6.68%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Jupiter Wellness has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jupiter Wellness’ rivals have a beta of 34.01, meaning that their average stock price is 3,301% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Jupiter Wellness and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jupiter Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A Jupiter Wellness Competitors 132 1041 1163 26 2.46

As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 18.95%. Given Jupiter Wellness’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jupiter Wellness has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jupiter Wellness and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jupiter Wellness $6.20 million -$15.22 million -0.53 Jupiter Wellness Competitors $4.03 billion $295.98 million 36.49

Jupiter Wellness’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Jupiter Wellness. Jupiter Wellness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Jupiter Wellness rivals beat Jupiter Wellness on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Jupiter Wellness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores. It also manufactures, distributes, and markets a line of consumer products, such as CBD-infused sunscreen under the CaniSun brand; CBD-infused skin care lotion under the CaniSkin brand; and products for the dermatological treatments of pain and inflammation under the CaniDermRX brand. The company was formerly known as CBD Brands, Inc. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.