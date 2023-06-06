Head to Head Analysis: Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) and Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) and Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.2% of Lipocine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of Bolt Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Lipocine shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of Bolt Biotherapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lipocine and Bolt Biotherapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lipocine $500,000.00 47.53 -$10.76 million ($2.38) -1.92 Bolt Biotherapeutics $5.73 million 10.82 -$88.10 million ($2.17) -0.76

Analyst Ratings

Lipocine has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bolt Biotherapeutics. Lipocine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bolt Biotherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lipocine and Bolt Biotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lipocine 0 0 0 0 N/A Bolt Biotherapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Lipocine currently has a consensus target price of $68.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,387.96%. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 204.88%. Given Lipocine’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lipocine is more favorable than Bolt Biotherapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Lipocine has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bolt Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lipocine and Bolt Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lipocine N/A -30.70% -29.09% Bolt Biotherapeutics -1,207.36% -44.87% -34.65%

About Lipocine

Lipocine, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. It offers TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy. The company was founded on October 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages. It is also developing programmed cell death-ligand 1 program for tumors that are nonresponsive to immune checkpoint blockade. The company was formerly known as Bolt Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. in July 2015. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Redwood city, California.

